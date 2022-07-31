'SA cooking world-class football coaches' - SAns on McCarthy's ManU appointment
The former Bafana Bafana striker will join new manager Erik ten Hag's backroom staff as first-team coach for the upcoming 2022/23 football season.
It was confirmed on Saturday that former Bafana Bafana striker Benni McCarthy has been appointed as first-team coach at Manchester United.
The 44-year-old who hails from Hanover Park in Cape Town joins the backroom staff of new manager Erik ten Hag.
McCarthy is regarded as South Africa's greatest football export, having had an illustrious career playing for several clubs in Europe's top leagues, including in La Liga and the English Premier League.
Locally, he played for Seven Stars F.C before making the big move to Ajax Amsterdam in the Netherlands.
He'd go on to represent several other big clubs like Celta Vigo, Porto, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United.
It was at Porto in 2004 that McCarthy reached the pinnacle of his career, where he won the UEFA Champions League title, with José Mourinho as the manager.
McCarthy scored twice as he helped to knock Manchester United out at the last-16 phase of the competition.
McCarthy is South Africa's all-time top goal scorer at international level having netted 31 times for Bafana Bafana.
His new role will see him focus on "coaching attacking plays and positioning".
South Africans reacted to his appointment on social media, which includes Banyana Banyana's Wafcon winning coach Desiree Ellis, former Ajax Amsterdam & Bafana Bafana star Steven Pienaar and ex-Manchester United player Quinton Fortune.
Like McCarthy, Ellis also grew up in Hanover Park on the Cape Flats.
