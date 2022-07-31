'SA cooking world-class football coaches' - SAns on McCarthy's ManU appointment

McCarthy is regarded as South Africa's greatest football export, having had an illustrious career playing for several clubs in Europe's top leagues, including in La Liga and the English Premier League.

Locally, he played for Seven Stars F.C before making the big move to Ajax Amsterdam in the Netherlands.

He'd go on to represent several other big clubs like Celta Vigo, Porto, Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United.

It was at Porto in 2004 that McCarthy reached the pinnacle of his career, where he won the UEFA Champions League title, with José Mourinho as the manager.

McCarthy scored twice as he helped to knock Manchester United out at the last-16 phase of the competition.