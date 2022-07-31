Sisulu admits LGBTQI+ issues have not been part of the agenda at ANC conference

ANC's social transformation committee chairperson Lindiwe Sisulu said no proposals have been made by her committee on ways to address the protection and support of people who are a part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

JOHANNESBURG - The ANC's social transformation committee chairperson Lindiwe Sisulu has admitted that the party has not deliberated on issues affecting queer people, despite repeated hate crime incidents in the country over the years.

She said no proposals have been made by her committee on ways to address the protection and support of people who are a part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

Sisulu spoke to Eyewitness News on the sidelines of the currently underway 6th national policy conference in Nasrec, Soweto.

Despite gender-based violence taking top priority at ANC discussions, social transformation committee chairperson Lindiwe Sisulu said that the LGBTQIA+ topic did not make it to the list of issues that have been discussed so far.

Sisulu said delegates engaged for at least three hours dealing with violence against women, but LGBTQIA+ women seem to not have made the list of victims.

Sisulu was caught off guard by Eyewitness News, then saying the ANC's commissions plan to present some proposals to the plenary on Sunday, which will include suggestions about what should be done to ensure members of the queer community feel safe, comfortable and supported by the government.

"It's our first bite, it will be presented to plenary and in plenary we will be able to elaborate on any of those things of course some of these issues will come up and we will be able to elaborate. Within our policy we have sufficient protection for the LGBTQI+ community, we respect them and want to protect them. We want to ensure that they are protected in society".

Sisulu did not divulge any details as to what will be on the table for discussion where the queer community is concerned.