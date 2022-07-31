SA swimmers Van Niekerk and Coetzee win first gold medals at Commonwealth Games

Lara van Niekerk made history by beating her Commonwealth record and claiming Team South Africa's first gold medal in Birmingham.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's rising teenage star swimmers won the country’s first men’s and women’s medals of the 2022 Commonwealth Games on Saturday.

Lara van Niekerk (19) and Pieter Coetze (18) each made history by winning SA's first ever Commonwealth Games medals in the men’s 100 backstroke and women's 50m breaststroke heat.

In the 50m breaststroke heat, Van Niekerk set a new Commonwealth Games record in a time of 29.82 - only to break it again in the semi-finals later that night.