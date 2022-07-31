Ramaphosa: ANC has policy recommendations about fuel and food prices

South Africans have had to deal with rapidly rising prices for a variety of goods due to disruptions in global value chains among other challenges.

SOWETO - African National Congress (ANC) president Cyril Ramaphosa said the governing party's policy conference has made several recommendations aimed at addressing the cost of living crisis in the country as they call for extraordinary and urgent solutions.

South Africans have had to deal with rapidly rising prices for a variety of goods due to disruptions in global value chains among other challenges.

Ramaphosa said delegates at the ANC's sixth policy conference agreed that the government must act urgently to support consumers and businesses during the difficult period.

"We have also noted with great concern the impact of the rising cost of living on South African families, and have made a number of recommendations specifically on rising fuel and food prices. We have called on government to act urgently to support consumers and businesses at this difficult time," he said. "But these measures will not be successful unless they are embraced by all sections of society and unless all sections of society are involved in forming and undertaking these measures."

Ramaphosa was delivering the closing address of the three-day event that was held at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

“This policy conference does give us hope for the future of our movement. It has sent a clear signal to our members, our supporters and indeed to the people of this country that wherever our challenges, whatever our shortcomings, the ANC is alive,” he said.

Meanwhile, there were cheers over the retention of the ANC's contentious step-aside resolution as Ramaphosa was delivering his speech. Attempts to remove the policy were quashed, in spite of the party's largest province, KwaZulu-Natal, calling for its complete scrapping.