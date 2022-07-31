Phala Phala burglary hardly breaks into ANC conference debates...so far

Three ANC leaders have said they want the matter deferred to the NEC.

SOWETO - While some African National Congress (ANC) leaders have used the burglary at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm as political ammunition against him, it turns out that the controversial issue has hardly featured in discussions at the ANC’s policy conference.

Ramaphosa stands accused of concealing the crime, which occurred in 2020, from the police and later paying off suspects for their silence. Some have gone as far as suggesting that it was the governing party's biggest scandal.

The ANC is currently holding a three-day national policy conference at Nasrec, Soweto.

Allegations against Ramaphosa over the burglary have led to minor protests by some ANC members, led Carl Niehaus, outside the venue of the party’s national policy conference.

But chairpersons in KwaZulu-Natal and Mpumalanga - Sboniso Duma and Mandla Ndlovu respectively - as well ANC Gauteng secretary Thembinkosi Nciza, say they would rather defer the matter to the governing party's NEC to deal with.

"We learned that there was that burglary on the President's farm, and we are happy that we are guided properly by the NEC," said Ndlovu.

Gauteng secretary Thembinkosi Nciza added his voice.

"Gauteng does not have a position yet on the Phala Phala issue," said Nciza

Ramaphosa has denied any wrong-doing and has vowed to cooperate with law enforcement agencies who are investigating the matter.

The President has already met with the governing party's integrity commission to give his side of the story on Phala Phala. The commission will meet again on Wednesday to deliberate on the matter and decide whether Ramaphosa should reappear before them.