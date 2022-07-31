Mbeki confident ANC members implicated in corruption will toe party line

This week, head of ANC policy Jeff Radebe revealed that only one out of 200 implicated members and leaders of the governing party had presented themselves before its integrity commission to explain their side of the story regarding the commission’s findings.

JOHANNESBURG - Former president Thabo Mbeki said he believes members of the ANC implicated in wrongdoing by the state capture commission will act once the party concludes its internal processes regarding the findings.

Although this has created doubt in the minds of many that the group of 200 has no intention to voluntarily follow the party’s disciplinary processes – Mbeki said it is unlikely that ANC members will act outside of processes or the responses of the party once internal processes are concluded at the end of August.

The former ANC president has pleaded with the nation to allow the ANC the space and time to thoroughly ventilate its internal processes that have been set up to best respond to the Zondo commission findings.

The inquiry found that about 200 members of the party had a hand in the fraud and corruption that took place in South Africa during what has been termed the state capture era, leaving state departments and institutions on the brink of collapse.

But Mbeki said those who are implicated’s immediate response will be to follow what the leadership of the party says regarding the consequence management process when a detailed report on what the commission says needs to be done is released at the end of next month.

"Honest ANC members will say I will act in line with what the ANC says, not that they are trying to run away from any responsibility. But they are just acting as disciplined members of the ANC. It’s not to say they are sensitive to whatever obligations they have as leaders and all of that. I am absolutely certain that everyone that is implicated in this thing will act as has been suggested if they want you to go to the commission you have to. Or you are expelled from the ANC – you are expelled – that’s what will happen".

The ANC NEC has appointed a task team to dissect over five thousand pages of the state capture inquiry findings.

The party has also said those implicated should approach the integrity commission within two months.