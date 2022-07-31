Lotto results, Saturday, 30 July 2022

Eyewitness News brings you the winning Lotto numbers. Check if you've won.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning results from the Lotto draw on Saturday, 30 July 2022 are:

Lotto: 01, 09, 13, 34, 35, 37 B: 42

Lotto Plus 1: 08, 15, 17, 18, 38, 42 B: 14

Lotto Plus 2: 26, 36, 37, 42, 44, 52 B: 43

For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.