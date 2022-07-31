ANC committed to ensuring democracy develops in Eswatini - Lindiwe Zulu

It has been a year since the inland country was rocked by the worst pro-democracy protests in its history.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress National Executive Committee member Lindiwe Zulu said the country had again pledged its solidarity with the people of Eswatini amid growing calls for democracy.

The protests left scores dead and infrastructure damaged.

President Cyril Ramaphosa visited Eswatini in November but talks of a political dialogue with King Mswati were stalled.

Zulu said government had renewed its efforts to strengthen to address the Eswatini crisis.

“The African National Congress must be very firm about ensuring that democracy must be developed, and people must be allowed to freely express themselves in Eswatini and we must go beyond just saying that SADC is going to be engaging. We must engage with those progressive organisations in Eswatini who want to seen change,” she said.