Sunday last day for ANC to find solutions to SA's problems

Just under 2000 delegates spent most of Saturday locked in discussions about the party’s responses to some of South Africa's problems and the state of the organisation.

JOHANNESBURG - It’s the last day of the ANC's sixth national policy conference.

Different leaders from the various commissions also held a series of media briefings giving updates on some of the deliberations and proposals made by party members.

On Sunday, recommendations to its national conference in December will be made with party president Cyril Ramaphosa expected to deliver a closing address around midday.

And while the ANC is hoping to wrap up its final day of the conference by midday – it's likely to be pushed back by several hours. This was as members deliberated over issues well into the night.

On Saturday night, journalists received several report-backs from the commissions with different proposals on how to tackle issues such as South Africa's ailing economy, concerns over crime and attempts to renew the organisation.

Sunday will see a continuation of those sessions giving feedback on discussions which will be followed by announcements on the way forward and ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa’s address.

The recommendations made here will be taken to its national conference in December where they will be endorsed or rejected.