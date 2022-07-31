KwaZulu-Natal mass shooting leaves 6 dead, and 2 wounded

Police say a group of gunmen emerged from the dark and opened fire at a group of people standing near a tuckshop.

DURBAN - Another mass shooting has left six people dead and two others wounded.

It's understood the victims were shot on Saturday in Savannah Park in Marianhill.

Spokesperson jay Naicker said among the deceased were the tuckshop owner and his two sons.

"One other man who sustained gunshot wounds was transported to the hospital for medical attention. And one of the deceased was waiting at the tuckshop to see a traditional healer might have been the actual target of the hit".