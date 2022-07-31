Krugersdorp rape: SA women have been failed, again - civil and political groups

This comes after eight women between the ages of 19 and 35 were gang raped by armed men at a Krugersdorp mine dump on Thursday.

JOHANNESBURG - Civil society organisations and political parties say the justice system has failed South Africans and particularly women, once again.

This comes after eight women between the ages of 19 and 35 were gang raped by armed men at a Krugersdorp mine dump on Thursday.

Police arrested 17 more suspects on Saturday at the scene of the crime that has shocked the nation but they are no closer to identifying the suspects behind the horrific attack.

Africa Tikkun Uthando Centre, general manager, Nehwoh Belinda said women's month is starting off on a grim note with the current high prevalence of crime against women and children.

"Another sad week and we are just about to get into Women's Month and here again we are welcome with this kind of news that we face every day in the community. Women and children actually bare the brunt of Gender-Based Violence".

She said more should be done by authorities to protect citizens.

"Women and children actually carry the brunt of Gender-Based Violence. Men actually want to assert their power on women and that's why we keep seeing this happening. The justice system is not doing women or anyone a favour because also men are being raped and so we should condemn rape in its entirety".

EFF leader Julius Malema who addressed supporters at the party's ninth-anniversary celebration in Bloemfontein on Saturday said those behind the gruesome crime should be removed from our society.

"We don't want to see them in our streets. They must be confronted, and they must be fought, and they must be locked in jail for a very long time," said Malema.