Eskom meets with business over sustainable electricity supply solutions

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has met with business leaders and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) in its continued effort to fix the country's electricity crisis.

Officials from the struggling state-owned power utility had discussions with CEOs and top leadership from over 70 private institutions.

The gathering took place on Friday led by the JSE and Business Leadership South Africa (BUSA).

Eskom officials said the focus is to ensure the active contribution from South Africa's biggest companies listed in Africa’s largest stock exchange, as well as other unlisted companies servicing the South African market.

Sikonathi Mantshansha reiterated that the business sector can make a practical and impactful contribution toward sustainable electricity supply in the country:

“The purpose of the discussion was to identify initiatives where the parties can collaborate to plant the seeds of opportunity to leverage private sector investment capacity and harvest low-hanging fruit in the electricity industry.”