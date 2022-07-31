Death toll in latest KZN mass shooting goes up to 7

A group of gunmen opened fire at people standing near Siqhopholozi tuckshop at the corner of Mpanza and Nxele street in Savannah Park on Sunday.

DURBAN - The death toll in the mass shooting at a tuckshop in KwaZulu-Natal has increased to seven.

The seventh victim succumbed to their injuries in hospital on Sunday morning in a shooting that initially left two people wounded.

A group of gunmen opened fire at people standing near Siqhopholozi tuckshop at the corner of Mpanza and Nxele street in Savannah Park, in Marianhill on Saturday night.

Police in the province are on the hunt for the suspects responsible for the attack that also claimed the lives of the tuckshop owner and his two sons.

"One other man who sustained gunshot wounds was transported to a hospital for medical attention and one of the deceased who was waiting at the tuckshop to see a traditional healer might have been the actual target of the hit," said the police's Jay Naicker.