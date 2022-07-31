CT police make several arrests for possession of unlicensed firearms, ammunition

The police’s Andrè Traut, said more firearm-related arrests were made in Atlantis, Hermanus and Cape Town.

CAPE TOWN - A suspected gangster has been arrested in Mfuleni for possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Officers handcuffed the 28-year-old in Sunbird Park on Saturday.

In a separate incident, the police’s flying squad also arrested a 24-year-old suspect in Eerste River for being in possession of an imitation firearm under suspicious circumstances.

The police’s Andrè Traut, said more firearm-related arrests were made in Atlantis, Hermanus and Cape Town.

"Atlantis police pursued a tip-off yesterday morning and arrested two adult suspects who had an unlicensed firearm in their vehicle. arrested in the early hours of this morning in Long street Hermanus also with an unlicensed firearm. On Friday a stop and search operation in Cape Town CBD landed a suspect behind bars for having an unlicensed revolver and ammunition in his possession".

Traut said seven suspects between the ages of 30 and 39 years were arrested for being in possession of a hijacked vehicle.

"In a vehicle that was hijacked in Philippi East, the suspects were also in possession of two unlicensed firearms which were confiscated".