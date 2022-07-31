ANC’s Nkomo-Ralehoko calls for communities to aid fight against GBV

The governing party's four-day gathering is expected to conclude on Sunday with president Cyril Ramaphosa set to deliver the closing address at around midday.

SOWETO - The African National Congress (ANC) said on Sunday its sixth national policy conference resolved to improve community relations in the fight against gender-based violence.

The governing party's four-day gathering is expected to conclude on Sunday and president Cyril Ramaphosa set to deliver the closing address at around midday.

The conference takes place as the country battles persistent violence meted out against women in society, with the latest horrific rapes of eight women that occurred in Krugersdorp in west of Johannesburg.

The violent attack against the young women in Krugersdorp loomed large at Nasrec. The ANC's Gauteng deputy chairperson Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko said they wanted to strengthen ties between government and communities to address crime.

“We had prayers on Thursday with religious leaders, telling them we want to make sure we want to curb this issue of gender-based violence in our communities. But we also want them to assist us and preach the gospel and help us make sure we change the mindset of everyone in relation to the issue of violence.”

Ahead of Women's Month in August, Nkomo said the conference also reflected on the gang-rape of the eight women in Krugersdorp. The victims were part of a crew filming a music video near a mine dump.

She said they were happy that at least 82 suspects were arrested.

On Sunday, Newzroom Afrika reported that two other women were raped in the same area just weeks before. The survivors told the TV station that they called the police seven times and were told there was no transport available to assist. The police denied this. They also knew the alleged perpetrators and asked the police to arrest one of them when they saw him.