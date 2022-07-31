ANC has considered declaring unemployment level a national crisis

Kubayi told reporters on Saturday night that the issue, along with inequality and poverty, was of grave concern to the governing party with delegates in its economic transformation commission considering solutions to the crisis.

JOHANNESBURG - Chairperson of the African National Congress’ Economic Transformation Committee Mmamoloko Kubayi said ANC delegates have deliberated over the possibility of declaring the unemployment catastrophe in the country a national crisis.

Kubayi told reporters on Saturday night that the issue, along with inequality and poverty, was of grave concern to the governing party with delegates in its economic transformation commission considering solutions to the crisis.

The discussions took place during the ANC’s national policy conference that concludes on Sunday at Nasrec, south of Johannesburg.

As over 12 million jobless South Africans look to the ANC-led government for a solution, its members think a national crisis declaration would aid the problem.

On Saturday night Kubayi told reporters at the ANC policy conference that while the discussion was yet to be concluded in the economic transformation commission, some delegates felt that dealing with mass unemployment similarly to how the COVID -19 pandemic was handled could bring relief to many.

“With what we have done with Covid intervention because it was declared a national disaster, or national crisis, there are interventions that allow for the red tape to be stopped and focused and resources being given. But remember this is a policy discussion so the implementation and the how part needs to be done by the state,” said Kubayi.

The Economic Transformation Committee’s Kenneth Creamer referred to a “spirit” that could be adopted by the nation in response to the mass unemployment crisis.

“We’ve felt the spirit of the way that the country came together to deal with the vaccine crisis and deal with the covid crisis, it is the kind of spirit, so the details will have to follow from that spirit, and I hear you, you are looking for details but it’s about coming together to deal with this economic crisis,” he said.

During the pandemic, the government declared a National State of Disaster - unlocking funds and borrowing money from international lenders to provide temporary grants for the affected and other forms of support to sectors of the economy.