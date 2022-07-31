An adoptee-centred approach to adoption is important for a healthy relationship

Rafiq Wagiet | Sara-Jayne King spoke to Parent 24 Journalist - Samantha Herbst about adoption.

There's a growing community of adult adoptees sharing their lived experience on social media

Many people dismiss the adoptee's feelings at various stages during the adoption process

Adoptees are often told to be grateful as adoption has offered them an opportunity at a 'better life'

Over the past few years, a growing community of adult adoptees on social media have been sharing their lived experiences of adoption.

Amongst many reasons, they have spoken up because generally, conversations around adoption tend to exclude the people most affected by it - the adoptees. This then perpetuates the narrative that the adoption process is a win-win and 'rainbows and unicorns' for all parties involved.

Parents adopt children for various reasons - including trying to keep the children away from an environment of social ills like substance abuse, violence and even poverty.

It's for this reason that adoptees are often told to show more gratitude to their caregivers and guardians for adopting them.