3 Suspects will appear in court over 2021 Gugulethu mass shooting

Eight victims were shot and killed at a traditional cleansing ceremony in June last year.

CAPE TOWN - Three suspected murderers have appeared in court in connection with a 2021 multiple murder case in Gugulethu.

Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Novela Potelwa, said the suspected killers were arrested in July.

"Three suspects are expected to appear in the Athlone Magistrate Court on Tuesday 2 August following their arrest in connection with an incident where 8 people were shot and killed at a traditional ceremony in Gugulethu in June 2021".

Potelwa said the arrests are part of an ongoing investigation.

"At the time of the shooting reports suggested that the gunman pulled up in front of the house and fired several shots before leaving in their vehicle. Police have since been working on the case with a view to bringing the perpetrators to book".