[WATCH] Pangolin finds pure joy in daily swims after rescue from wildlife trade

Temminck’s pangolin "Ditsi" is enjoying her recovery at the Manyoni Private Game Reserve after a sting operation set her free.

"Ditsi" the swimming pangolin is enjoying huge popularity after Latest Sightings posted a video of her frolicking in the water after her rescue from the illegal wildlife trade.

The bathing beauty is being rehabilitated at the Manyoni Private Game Reserve in KwaZulu-Natal.

When she is ready, the Temminck's or ground pangolin will be released back into the wild and monitored, says the Zululand Conservation Trust.

Pangolins are on the endangered species list, with their scales highly sought after in the illegal wildlife trade.

What makes it easy for poachers to capture and conceal these mammals is the fact that they have no vocal chords, says the Trust.

"Their only defence is to roll into a ball and lie still."

The video of Ditsi on YouTube has racked up more than 60 000 views, and counting.

Watch the pangolin at play below:

