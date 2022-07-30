UNISA rewards Banyana Banyana’s victory with bursary opportunities

UNISA said they will grant the African champions bursary opportunities to pursue a degree of their choice to continue to shape future leaders and players.

JOHANNESBURG - Following Banyana Banyana’s victory at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) – the University of South Africa (Unisa) has announced free bursaries for players.

Banyana beat hosts Morocco to win a maiden Women’s Africa Cup of Nation title on Saturday.

The university said in recognition of the historic achievement, they will make special bursaries available for the twenty-three players. Unisa said the African victory is an inspiration to young people to believe in sports.

“We hope that in the same manner that Banana have inspired the nation: this small gesture will inspire young girls and boys to believe in sport, virtues of discipline and excellence, and that there are long-term benefits and rewards associated with such virtues,’’ said Unisa Vice-Chancellor, Prof Puleng LenkaBula.