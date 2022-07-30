Step-aside rule likely to be challenged at day two of ANC policy conference

Delegates will spend most of the day locked up in commissions deliberating over proposals they want to see the party recommend ahead of their December national conference.

JOHANNESBURG - Saturday marks day two of the African National Congress’s national policy conference.

Delegates will spend most of the day locked up in commissions deliberating over proposals they want to see the party recommend ahead of their December national conference.

Issues such as combating state capture and corruption, as well as South Africa's lethargic economy are likely to form part of heated debates.

Organisational renewal is also likely to be a hotly contested commission as the step-aside resolution is likely to be challenged.

On Friday, the party's president Cyril Ramaphosa told members the ANC was at its most vulnerable since the dawn of democracy.

The ANC revisits the idea of cleaning up its membership quite often, this year insisting it is taking the necessary measures to turn its vision into a reality.

The proposal as explained by ANC general manager Febe Potgieter-Gqubule is to consider having all ANC members renewing their membership and then being vetted.

She told journalists on Friday night if the ANC moved in this direction, those found to be unfit and inconsistent with ANC values would then be denied membership.

Former leaders like Thabo Mbeki have raised questions about the quality of membership, including the rise of careerism in the ANC.

This could affect thousands of members including at least two hundred of its known leaders implicated in state capture.