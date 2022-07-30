Sisulu, Nzimande among ANC chairs to brief media on closed sessions at Nasrec

Peace and stability, social transformation, education, health, science and technology are all among of the 2022 ANC policy conference's closed sessions.

SOWETO - Several chairpersons of various African National Congress (ANC) commissions at the sixth national policy conference under way at Nasrec, Johannesburg, on Saturday afternoon are set to provide insights and feedback from the various closed sessions.

Some of the commissions that have been in deliberations include peace and stability, social transformation, education, health, science and technology, among other areas.

David Mahlobo, Lindiwe Sisulu and Blade Nzimande are expected to brief the media on some of the issues that were deliberated on after the sessions are done.

ALSO READ:

We expect to hear from the senior ANC leaders some of the suggestions and issues that arose during the closed-door discussions among the hundreds of delegates. Issues; such as the recent mass shootings at taverns (and how policing can address this), concrete plans to avoid a repetition of the July unrest and conversations about stronger border controls; are meant to be deliberated on.

On Friday, Eyewitness News spoke to ANC Youth League convenor Nonceba Mhlauli who highlighted some of the pressing issues the higher education sector was facing .She expressed that administration issues remained a problem.

We will also hear from the South African Communist Party chairperson, Blade Nzimande, who is the political head for higher education on what plans they would implement.

Earlier on Saturday, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe told journalists discussions and private deliberations have been going well, which he said gave gives some insights to how the national conference in December will progress.

“There were no issues that would have created a worry or concern or something that sought to suggest that the policy conference may collapse.”

We will also hear from international relations committee, led by Naledi Pandor, as well as the legislature and governance commission, led by Phumulo Masaulle.