Sex work decriminalisation must be handled with care, says the ANC's Ramakgopa

JOHANNESBURG -The African National Congress (ANC) said on Friday the decriminalisation of sex work was too sensitive a societal subject to be implemented without due care.

The organisation resolved to implement the resolution at its 2017 national conference, citing a need to protect sex workers from abuse and stigma.

The ANC’s Gwen Ramokgopa gave an update to journalists on the party's discussions about gender equality and the emancipation of women, which would be debated when commissions at on Saturday.

The debate over the decriminalisation of sex work in South Africa has been raging for years, with the ANC initially rejecting it at its 2017 policy conference, only to endorse it a few months later at the 54th national conference. Civil society and organisations promoting the trade have pushed for its decriminalisation, explaining that keeping it criminal creates fertile ground for sexual abuse and extortion in the industry.

While there has been some movement towards its realisation the government, which is led by the party, is still holding broad consultations over the matter.

“If you are the leader you would like, by the time you take your decision, to have many voices within the community saying 'yes, it is our decision', and not only a top-down approach because that would not work. It may actually even exacerbate a situation,” said Ramokgopa.

She emphasised that the ANC was committed to a society where women were treated equally at home and in the workplace, and have equal opportunities.