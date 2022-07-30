Radebe: the ANC is trying to improve its integrity commission

About two hundred members and leaders of the party have been implicated in fraud or corruption by the inquiry that investigated graft in the public sector.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress’s (ANC) head of policy Jeff Radebe said the party was looking at ways to bolster its integrity commission, which, amid incapacity issues, is under further pressure after the conclusion of the state capture commission.

About 200 members and leaders of the party have been implicated in fraud or corruption by the inquiry that investigated graft in the public sector.

The ANC wants them all to appear before the integrity commission within two months. But Radebe was very thin on detail about the exact measures that would be taken to provide resources to enable the integrity commission to process the cases involving members implicated in wrongdoing by the state capture inquiry.

Radebe was briefing reporters on Friday at the 2022 ANC policy conference about the discussions that will be held to investigate the findings of the commission and corruption in the party and government.

“We took initiative ourselves, which the national executive committee approved, because we were very concerned about the capacity of the integrity commission. So as we speak, through the secretary general’s office, they are busy trying to increase that capacity in the integrity commission,” said Radebe.

Radebe praised a single member of the party - out of the 200 accused - who voluntarily appeared before the commission after the release of the jaw-dropping reports of the commission that painted a painful picture of how the country’s fiscus was hijacked by criminal enterprises where some ANC leaders as conduits. Their name is yet to be revealed.

In its discussion documents before the policy conference, the party listed some of the interventions that can be effected to rid itself and the government of corruption.

These include the setting up a task team on state capture to dissect the findings of the state capture commission to make recommendations on how to prevent a similar degree of state funds looting from taking place again.

