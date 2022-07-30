‘Headed in the right direction’ - EFF as it reflects on ninth anniversary

MANGAUNG - As the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) celebrates its ninth anniversary in Mangaung on Saturday – the party has called it a reflection of its achievements since inception.

The party said although it has not accomplished all its cardinal pillars yet, it is, however, headed in the right direction.

The EFF said although the expropriation of land without compensation - which is one of the party’s cardinal pillars has not been achieved as yet – there is a positive reaction to their calls in this regard.

Party spokesperson Sinawo Tambo spoke to Eyewitness News.

“We see land occupations and the formalising of informal settlements, electricity provision to these informal settlements which are born out of the call for the return of the land from the EFF – so those are the active steps towards achieving the fundamental ideals.”

Scores of party supporters are expected to fill the t Dr Molemela stadium ahead of party president - Julius Malema’s address.