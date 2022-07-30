Gauteng's Nciza: Step-aside policy is unfair, accused should be guilty first

The contentious issue is among key debates in Nasrec where two thousand delegates of the governing party have gathered.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress in Gauteng said on Saturday it would use the party’s national policy conference to raise concerns with the ANC’s step-aside resolution.

ANC leaders from KwaZulu-Natal and some regions in Limpopo want the policy to be scrapped but other leaders want the step-aside resolution to retained as part of efforts to deal with members involved in criminality.

The ANC’s Gauteng secretary Thembinkosi Nciza said while they were against corruption, they believed the step-aside clause was unfair.

“[The] NPA on its own is not as quick as it should be. You’ll take three years to finalise a case, [if] that person is found to be not guilty, you have frozen the life of that member. Rather a person steps down because he has been found not guilty,” said Nciza.

Nciza also explained that the ancs integrity commission, which should be dealing with members of the party who bring the organisation into disrepute, dealt with technical punishment, rather than moral judgement, and was therefore being undermined.

“I think we deliberately undermine it. [With regards to] step-aside, we demand that they must be charged [for us to deal with it],” he said, adding that that shouldn't be the case.

The contentious step-aside clause is expected to be debated among other key issues including governance, transformation and membership review on Saturday.