ANC youth league to highlight issues in higher education at policy conference

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) youth league convener Nonceba Mhlauli will use this weekend’s policy conference to bring attention to issues relating to higher education.

She said an ongoing administrative crisis at the national financial aid scheme is crippling the sector.

Mhlauli in conversation with Eyewitness News at the sidelines of the ANC’s sixth policy conference said the event must find answers to the multi-pronged challenges facing young people in the country.

As the ANC meets to deliberate on several issues on everyday life in the country, the youth league will put on the agenda the late payment of student allowances, accommodation and tuition fees.

Mhlauli explained to Eyewitness News that higher education must find expression at some of the commissions sitting this weekend.

Other issues affecting young people and the progressive youth alliance - the umbrella body which covers youth formations between the ANC and its allies, include the copyright amendment bill.

“We really are at a time right now that with all the other issues that have been raised… there has to be a fast-tracking of that. But beyond that, we believe that our attempts of using the arts industry as just a feel-good industry is quite problematic because we believe the arts industry is an integral part of nation building [and] social cohesion,” said Mhlauli.

On Saturday one of the commissions will be led by South African Communist Party (SACP) chair Blade Nzimande, who is also the minister of higher education and has often faced the brunt of angry students.

Nzimande now has an opportunity to use this event to help produce solutions to issues that have often made him unpopular with students.