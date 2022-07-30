ANC policy conference: commissions begin delivering report-backs as day 2 wraps

Party members have been locked up in deliberations reviewing its policies and proposing new ways to address issues affecting the country and the organisation.

SOWETO - As the night sets in, African National Congress (ANC) commissions have begun delivering report-backs to the media.

Saturday is the second day of the ANC's policy conference, which is expected to wrap on Sunday.

The silence ahead of the storm as the ANC continues to discuss a series of issues facing the party, different leaders heading up the commissions made their way to the media briefing room.

At the briefing room, commission chairs gave updates on some of the deliberations, with Paul Mashatile and Mmamoloko Kubayi having already spoken to the media.

Saturday’s proceedings also saw two former presidents and party leaders Thabo Mbeki and Kgalema Motlanthe speaking to journalists.

Mbeki stopped by Eyewitness News to express confidence in deliberations taking place.

Sunday is the final day where recommendations towards December will be delivered.

