9 feels like 90 - EFF on its ninth anniversary
"We have members of legislature in all the legislatures of South Africa. We've got members of parliament, members of NCOP, we've got councillors in almost all municipalities within a space of nine years," said party leader, Julius Malema.
FREE STATE - As the EFF celebrates nine years- the party says its existence and growth feels as though it has existed for 90 years.
The party held its anniversary celebration event on Saturday in the Free state.
Thousands of party supporters filled the Dr Petrus Molemela stadium in Mangaung to celebrate the party’s anniversary.
During his keynote - party leader Julius Malema said the party has achieved significant growth.
Malema says although the EFF is only turning nine-years, its existence feels as though the party is ninety.
NATIONAL, NOT TRIBALISTIC
Malema said the party's growth in KwaZulu-Natal shows that the EFF is a national organisation - and not a tribalistic one.
He said when the party was first formed - some claimed it would be restricted to his home province of Limpopo.
But, nine years later the party has seen significant growth across the country and in provinces like KZN - initially difficult terrain for the party.
"More than eight deputy mayors, in KZN alone - why am I mentioning KZN? There were saying we are a tribalistic organisation that will only exist in Limpopo - we have mayors in KZN, not in Limpopo."