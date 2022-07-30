9 feels like 90 - EFF on its ninth anniversary

"We have members of legislature in all the legislatures of South Africa. We've got members of parliament, members of NCOP, we've got councillors in almost all municipalities within a space of nine years," said party leader, Julius Malema.

FREE STATE - As the EFF celebrates nine years- the party says its existence and growth feels as though it has existed for 90 years.

The party held its anniversary celebration event on Saturday in the Free state.

Thousands of party supporters filled the Dr Petrus Molemela stadium in Mangaung to celebrate the party’s anniversary.

During his keynote - party leader Julius Malema said the party has achieved significant growth.

