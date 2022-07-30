65 arrests after gang rape of 8 women, as police crack down on illegal miners

Two suspects were shot dead during the police operation after an attack during a film shoot at a mine dump near Krugersdorp.

Police have arrested 65 suspects after eight women were allegedly raped and robbed during the filming of a music video near Krugersdorp on Friday.

Other members of the production crew were also robbed during the attack at a mine dump in West Village.

Two men were shot dead after allegedly pointing firearms at police during the operation. Another is in hospital, says the South African Police Service (SAPS).

The suspects were arrested for contravention of the Immigration Act.

Two unlicensed firearms and explosives have been recovered, along with stolen items.

Police are investigating 32 counts of rape and one of armed robbery.

@SAPoliceService reports show that on July 28, a production company was shooting a music video #Krugersdorp, West Village, when they were attacked by a group of armed men. Eight of the victims were allegedly raped by the suspects before being robbed of their belongings. — Lirandzu Themba (@LirandzuThemba) July 29, 2022

The crew of 22 people (12 women and 10 men), were busy filming a music video when they were allegedly attacked by a group of armed men wearing balaclavas and blankets.

Police Minister Bheki Cele says the police investigation will continue beyond the multi-disciplinary operation which resulted in the arrests.

Among others it involved Crime Intelligence, the Special Task Force and tracker helicopters, along with the Department of Home Affairs and private security stakeholders.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 65 arrests after gang rape of 8 women, as police crack down on illegal miners