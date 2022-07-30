17 more suspects arrested in connection with gang rape of 8 women in Krugersdorp

This brings to 82 the total number of people arrested –for the sexual assault and robbery on the set of a music video near an abandoned mine dump in West Village.

JOHANNESBURG - A further 17 suspects have been arrested in connection with the gang-rape of eight women in Krugersdorp, west of Johannesburg this week.

The group were allegedly attacked on Thursday by an armed gang of illegal miners.

Wearing blankets and balaclavas the men fired several shots in the air and ordered the group to lay down before robbing them of cellphones, handbags, and filming equipment.

They then proceeded to sexually assault the women, the youngest of whom – a 19-year-old – was raped by 10 men at gunpoint.

At least 65 suspects were handcuffed on Friday during a joint operation - many of them nabbed for contravening the Immigration Act.

West Rand Police District Commissioner, Fred Kekana says they were able to detain 17 more suspects with the help of the community.

"Out of those people we arrested, four are Lesotho nationals, four are Zimbabwean nationals, seven are Mozambican nationals and one is Cameroonian and one is Malawian."

Kekana says law enforcement officials will continue to swarm Krugersdorp to rid the area of criminal elements.

Meanwhile, the police's Family Violence and Sexual Offences unit is investigating 32 counts of rape and multiple counts of robbery.