Clement Manyathela speaks to the Deputy Minister of State Security, Zizi Kodwa, about the state of the ANC policies.

There is no criminal finding against the Deputy Minister of State Security and African National Congress (ANC) NEC member Zizi Kodwa in the state capture commission report.

This came from the horse's mouth as the party's National Policy Conference kicked off at the Nasrec Expo Centre on Friday.

Kodwa was speaking to Clement Manyathela whose programme was broadcast from the venue.

He had testified before state capture commission that the former EOH director Jehan Mackay loaned him over R1 million in 2015.

Kodwa also told the commission that he used R850,000 of the money to buy a Jeep.

We were in government [when] all this happened, what did we do? What did we not do? And these are the questions that we must ask honestly because the report in itself it does say something about the African National Congress, and you were there and you were the governing party. Zizi Kodwa , Deputy Minister - State Security

Individuals on their own have already taken initiatives, either go to the integrity commission like I have done, others have already made statements that they are reviewing. There are serious findings which have been made about other individuals, at least on my side there is no criminal finding in terms of the commission, so this policy conference it wont be reduced to individuals. Zizi Kodwa , Deputy Minister - State Security

WATCH: 'There is no criminal record finding on my side'



- Zizi Kodwa, Deputy Minister of State Security on State Capture Commision findings. #TheCMShow #ANCPolicyConference #702WalkTheTalk pic.twitter.com/3AMKTWXIuF — 702 (@Radio702) July 29, 2022

This article first appeared on 702 : WATCH: No state capture criminal charges against me - Zizi Kodwa