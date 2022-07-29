URC confirms fixtures for new season

The URC will kick off on 16 September 2022 and will see the regular season come to an end in Round 18 on 23 April 2023.

JOHANNESBURG - The fixtures for the second season of the United Rugby Championship have been released.

Following the success of its debut season, which culminated in victory for the Cape Town-based Stormers, organisers hope the tournament will continue to capture the imagination of the fans and attract new ones.

The URC format will see all 16 teams ranked across a single table which will reward the top eight teams with quarter-final places, followed by the semi-final and the Grand Final.

The competition faced early skepticism after the outbreak of the COVID-19 omicron variant in South Africa caused Irish club Munster and Wales’ Cardiff Blues to leave in a hurry and matches postponed.

Since then, South African supporters, especially, have taken a liking to the tournament. The diversity of the league’s teams and its unpredictability have been one of its key attractions. Any team can win on any given weekend. Perennial South African powerhouse, the Bulls, struggled in the initial stages and were the bottom-placed side from the country but managed to string together results, including a famous away victory against favourites Leinster to reach the final.

The South Africans will make their first appearance of the season in round two, on the weekend of the 23rd to 25th of September. Inaugural URC Champions DHL Stormers will welcome Connacht. The Bulls will host Edinburgh while the Sharks are away to Zebre and the Lions travel to the Ospreys.

“We have seen the success of our tournament format culminating in the grandest of Grand Finals last season and we look forward to going on this journey with our fans and with our stakeholders to another successful year of world-class rugby in action,” said URC CEO Martin Anayi.