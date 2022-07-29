Three people arrested in connection to rape of 8 women in Krugersdorp

Police Minister Bheki Cele said the victims were part of a film crew shooting a music video near a disused mine in the area.

NASREC - Three people have been arrested for the rape and assault of eight women in Krugersdorp in west of Johannesburg.

Speaking at the African National Congress policy conference in Nasrec on Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele said the victims were part of a film crew shooting a music video near a disused mine in the area, a place know to have illegal mining activity, the minister said.

He said he and other top police officials were headed to the area.