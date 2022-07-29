Santaco not happy with CoCT's amended traffic bylaw

This will now give traffic officers the power to impound vehicles of repeat offenders rather than the continuation of fines.

CAPE TOWN - The South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) has condemned a new amended traffic bylaw in the City of Cape Town municipality.

The City said this will help with the justice system and the backlog in traffic-related court cases.

The amended bylaw will be gazetted later on Friday.

Santaco is not happy.

"We are very disappointed with the new bylaws and especially it seems they are targeting the taxi industry. I mean the taxi industry at the moment is taking a lot of strain" said provincial chairperson Mandla Hermanus.

Hermanus said the bylaw will take the taxi industry out of business, as it will most likely affect thousands of taxi drivers.

"Suddenly it doesn't matter whether you've got an operating licence or not your vehicle will end up impounded."s.