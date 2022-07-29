Ramaphosa: ‘Policy conference must demonstrate ANC’s depth and robustness'

He delivered the opening address at the ANC’s sixth policy conference in Nasrec.

JOHANNESBURG – African National Congress (ANC) President Cyril Ramaphosa said this weekend’s conference must demonstrate the depth and robustness of the party’s democratic culture.

He delivered the opening address at the ANC’s sixth national policy conference in Nasrec on Friday.

Ramaphosa arrived to a cold reception – with delegates failing to stand up and welcome him in song – which is typically how party members greet their leadership.

The party’s policy conference is just a few months away from its national elective conference - where he is expected to seek a second term in office.

Ramaphosa said delegates must use this conference wisely:

“This conference should be seen as a place where we have a festival of ideas. Where the ANC lives up to its role as the leader of society by developing policies that relate to the lived experience of our people where they live, to shape the trajectory of our country.’’