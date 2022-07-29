PSL brings back one-day, once-off football tournament

The Carling Cup takes place over the course of a day on the 12th of November. It gives all 16 topflight clubs a chance to compete for the R4 million grand prize. However, to participate, a team must feature in the top 4 as voted for by fans

JOHANNESBURG - The Premier Soccer League has announced a one-day, once-off tournament in the new season. It will take place in November - during the international break when serious football nations are at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

The Carling Black Label Cup will take place over the course of a day on the 12th of November. It gives all 16 topflight clubs a chance to compete for the R4 million grand prize. However, to participate, a team must feature in the top four as voted for by fans.

As with previous versions of the event, fans will also have a say in the team’s starting line-ups, team captain and substitutions for each of the four teams on the day.

The top four teams with the most fan votes will be drawn against one another, where it will be determined which teams will battle it out before the penultimate final where the two winners will face off.

The PSL said it would release further details in September on how the voting would be conducted and when the process would begin.

The 12 DSTV Premiership clubs who do not play on game day will each receive R100 000 while each of the four teams that play in the showpiece event will receive R2 million, with the ultimate winner receiving an additional R2 million.