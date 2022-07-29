Proteas excited for historic debut at Commonwealth Games

History will be made in Birmingham as women’s cricket is being played at the Games for the very first time.

The Proteas women’s cricket team is filled with excitement and curiosity ahead of their maiden sojourn at this year’s Commonwealth Games.

South Africa get their Group B campaign underway on Saturday 30 July 2022 against New Zealand, at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground, before playing England and Sri Lanka for a place in the semi-finals.

The Proteas squad is coming off the back of a tour of England where they failed to win a single match – their best result being a draw in the lone test match. The opportunity to play at the Games might be the tonic needed to lift their spirits.

“We are really excited. When we heard the news that women’s cricket will be in the Commonwealth Games, we were all buzzed about it. Being Team South Africa and representing them will be fantastic. We are excited for the experience; the girls are eager to get out there and start playing again,” said Proteas vice-captain Chloe Tryon.

Head coach Hilton Moreeng thinks that because they’ll be playing in the T20 format, the matches will be contested much more closely, and that they do stand a better chance.



“We’ve recently played England in a tour and on the back of that, we know what they are capable of. We know New Zealand has very dangerous players and even Sri Lanka is not a team you can write-off. So, on the day in T20 cricket, you need to be on your feet and very sharp, and the good thing for us is that we have the match fitness and sharpness that will be required going into the Games,” said Moreeng.

The Proteas Women’s side will take comfort in the fact they have enjoyed success in their recent tournaments, after reaching the semi-finals in both the previous ICC Women’s T20 and 50-over Cricket World Cups, in 2020 and 2022 respectively.

Moreeng has the sense that the team can rise to this occasion as well: “We know if we can give ourselves a chance to get out of the group, we can take it from there. They have played enough knockout cricket; they have been to semi-finals and they know what is required to get themselves there.”

For Tryon, it is also about more than just winning matches. She wants to leave a legacy. “We always want to grow the women’s game. We want more cricket being played. Having the Commonwealth Games will be big for us. To be in this event will be fantastic and we are hoping from here onwards, we have more T20 cricket for women around the world,’” Tryon added.