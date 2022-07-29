'Numsa congress is over, the battle is not over'

Regions within the organisation are divided in opinion and the ongoing legal battles appear to be an illustration of the problems faced in the organisation.

CAPE TOWN - Metalworkers union Numsa has now turned its defiance to the labour department, which wants audited financial statements.

The union claims that the department's labour registrar responsible for keeping unions and employer associations in check is gunning for them unnecessarily.

The union has been slapped with several notices and warnings that it could be placed under administration if it continues to ignore pleas to file its audited financial statements.

Numsa has already been making headlines this week - after going ahead with its eleventh congress despite a court interdict.

Ongoing legal battles appear to be an illustration of the problems faced within the organisation.

The Western Cape region, in particular, has been openly critical of the problems faced in the biggest union in South Africa.

It said the congress was a disaster waiting to happen.

The Western Cape region further said that union bosses behaved as if they were above the law for not following a Labour Court ruling.

Provincial representative Vuyo Lufele believes it’s this sort of stubborn leadership that will lead the union astray.

"The congress is over, but the battle is not over that is they're in contempt of court. They will have to account because they really disrespected the law therefore they must account."

For the more than 1,000 delegates who attended the congress, they can only hope that those whom they’ve elected to power will serve the best interests of those they are representing.