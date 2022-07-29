Ntuthuko Shoba to spend life behind bars for Pule's murder

JOHANNESBURG - Convicted killer Ntuthuko Shoba will spend the rest of his life behind bars for the 2020 murder of his girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule.

Acting Judge Stuart Wilson handed down the sentence on Friday.

Shoba was found guilty of murdering Pule who was eight months pregnant in June 2020.

The 33-year-old former employee of the Johannesburg Stock Exchange masterminded Pule’s murder and hired a hitman - Muzikayise Malephane who shot and hanged her body in Durban Deep, in Roodepoort.

Malephane is serving a 20-year sentence for the murder after he struck a plea deal with the state.