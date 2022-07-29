Mpofu questions whistleblower’s credibility and criminal conviction

Mpofu tried to poked holes in FS head of the Public Protector's Office, Sphelo Samuel's testimony, by questioning his criminal conviction and intellectual arrogance. Mpofu also accused him of facilitating an opposition plot against Mkhwebane.

JOHANNESBURG - In a bid to ensure suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane is not impeached, her advocate Dali Mpofu has tried to chip away at the credibility of a whistleblower. Parliament's section 194 inquiry, into Mkhwebane's fitness to hold office, continued on Friday.

The cross-examination of Sphelo Samuel has now been completed. He's the reinstated head of the Public Protector's Office in the Free State.

Mpofu poked holes in Samuel's testimony by questioning his criminal conviction and intellectual arrogance. Mpofu also accused him of facilitating an opposition plot against Mkhwebane. However, Samuel remained steadfast under cross-examination, maintaining that Mkhwebane is not fit to run the Office of the Public Protector.

He again reiterated that some of the litigation that Mkhwebane chose to pursue was ill-advised, as its prospects of success were very low: “She’d go along with a particular view and as the discussions progress a different view would come, and she would then jump and follow that. To the extent that we then perceived her as not proving leadership, so that we can take a decisive action, to the extent that she had a daunting task in filling those boots.’’