Lesufi's public apology to AfriForum over 'racist organisation' remark looms

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng African National Congress (ANC) chairperson and education MEC Panyaza Lesufi looks set to battle it out with AfriForum in court over his claims that the lobby group is a "Racist organisation".

Lesufi has until the end of Friday to issue a public apology for his remarks or face a R500,000 defamation lawsuit.

The ultimatum comes after Lesufi allegedly made the comments after his election as ANC provincial chairperson last month.

AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel, said free speech was important however, Lesufi's comments were "wrongful and defamatory".

"He will have to apologise for lying about us, and he will have to pay R500,000."

This is not their first public spat, AfriForum filed a defamation suit against Lesufi in 2019 after he claimed in an interview that the lobby group was trying to "assassinate" him.