Plans afoot for ANC's National Policy Conference

JOHANNESBURG - There's a high police presence in and outside of the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg where the African National Congress (ANC) is set to begin with the official proceedings of its 6th policy conference on Friday.

At least 2,000 delegates including 200 members of the media are expected to attend.

This gathering of the governing party is likely to set the pace for its upcoming and much-anticipated national conference in December.

The ANC was expected to brief the media but the morning is off to a slow start.

However, several media houses had started setting up ahead of the briefing.

Different political leaders made stops at the various media houses sharing their thoughts on how they expect the weekend would unfold.

Party president Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to open the conference.

The hundreds of delegates that were expected to gather here would deliberate on policy issues including topics such as health, energy, education, housing and migration.

This will have a direct impact on the lives of ordinary South Africans.

The conference was also expected to lay the foundation on issues the party will campaign on during the 2024 national government elections.