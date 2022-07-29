Eskom has awarded battery energy storage contracts to two bidders

The project forms part of the Battery Energy Storage System initiative announced by President Cyril Ramaphosa when he presented government's energy plan earlier this week.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has awarded contracts for battery energy storage to two successful bidders.

The power utility said the contract is for the design, supply and installation as well as operating and maintenance for a five-year period.

Battery storage capacity is required to supplement available energy, particularly for evening peak usage when electricity demand climbs.

It will help bridge the gap between supply and demand when the electricity grid is under pressure.

Eskom spokesperson, Sikonathi Mantshantsha, said the contracts were awarded to South Korean power giant Hyosung Heavy Industries and a wholly owned subsidiary of China’s State Grid Corporation, the Pinggao Group.

"This is the first part of the 500 megawatt BESS initiative announced by President Ramaphosa as part of the government measures to address South Africa's long-running electricity crisis."

Mantshantsha said the project was designed to utilise large-scale utility batteries with the capacity of 1 440MWh per day and a 60MW solar photovoltaic capacity that will be implemented in two phases.

Eskom said approval for the BESS implementation has been obtained from the World Bank.

It is co-financed by the African Development Bank, New Development Bank, the World Bank and the Clean Technology Fund.