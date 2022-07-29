Murder of wildlife ranger sounds danger alarm: Barbara Creecy

Anton Mzimba was one of the head rangers at the Timbavati private nature reserve near the boundaries of the Kruger National Park and was a technical advisor for the global conservation corps.

JOHANNESBURG - Environmental Affairs Minister Barbara Creecy has shared a heartfelt tribute to wildlife ranger Anton Mzimba who was shot dead outside his home.

Mzimba was one of the head rangers at the Timbavati private nature reserve near the boundaries of the Kruger National Park and was a technical advisor for the Global Conservation Corps.

Its understood three assailants opened fire on Mzimba, before turning on his wife, shooting her in the stomach at their Mpumalanga home on Tuesday.

The gunmen arrived at Mzimba's house asking for help with their vehicle before the attack.

Hailed as a rhino warrior, Creecy said the murder of Mzimba brought to light the dangers that conservationists faced while fighting wildlife poaching in the country.

"I take this opportunity to salute his personal courage. Mr Mzimba had 24 years' experience as a field ranger and his murder highlights the dangers the rangers face protecting our countries wildlife on a daily basis."

Meanwhile, the police's Selvy Mohlala said the motive for the shooting is still unknown.

"According to our information, three armed men entered the house of the couple where they pretended to be asking for water as their vehicle had a problem. It is said that the men abruptly approached the man and allegedly shot him several times. Unfortunately, the husband succumbed to the injuries while the wife is receiving treatment at the hospital."