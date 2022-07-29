ANC must adopt strategies for local economic growth: Cosatu

The governing party is currently holding its sixth national policy conference at the Nasrec expo centre in Johannesburg.

JOHANNESBURG - Trade union federation Cosatu said the African National Congress (ANC) must come up with clear strategies to grow the local economy.

This came as the governing party held its sixth National Policy Conference at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg.

Cosatu said this was an opportune time for the governing party to come up with clear policies to reduce exporting raw materials and revive the nation’s manufacturing sector.

Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi said the country’s current economic set-up under the ANC-led government was failing to create the much-needed jobs and economic growth.

"You are not going to create employment by relying on imports and also you are not going to create employment by relying on exporting our raw materials."

Losi said the ANC should deliver on its promise to deal with state capture perpetrators and ensure clean governance at state-owned enterprises like Eskom.

She said the ANC-led government would fail to attract any investment if it continued to fail to implement policies aimed at growing the local economies as well as tackling poverty unemployment and inequality.

The ANC policy conference - which kicked off on Thursday is expected to run until Sunday.