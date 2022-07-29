ANC won't tolerate squabbles at policy conference - Gwen Ramokgopa The country’s energy crisis, the struggling economy and members accused of corruption will take centre stage. Gwen Ramokgopa

2022 ANC policy conference JOHANNESBURG - ANC NEC member Gwen Ramokgopa said the party will not tolerate internal squabbles at its sixth national policy conference that's underway in Nasrec, Johannesburg on Friday. The policy conference - set down for intense debates on the party’s policies, kicked off on Friday morning. ANC NEC member Gwen Ramakgopa: We have people on step-aside standing to be elected, and once elected, they must recuse themselves. #ANCPolicyConference



Meanwhile, there are expectations for delegates to submit proposals for the party’s contentious step aside resolution to be scrapped. And this is likely to raise temperatures.

But, Ramokgopa believes delegates won’t be sidelined by party politics.

"The ANC meetings from branch to national are always vibrant because members and stakeholders come from different perspectives and things are not that well in our country, the economy is not at its best although it is recovering, We're just emerging from very harsh COVID-19 pandemic, and unemployment, poverty and all that is still there so members are very robust in their endeavour of trying to deal with the very complex challenges that face the communities and society in general."