ANC policy conference to grab electricity crisis by the horns

The party is expected to make recommendations on alternative energy sources when it convenes a commission on energy at the policy conference.

JOHANNESBURG - The African National Congress (ANC) is taking another stab at proposing policy reforms to solve the country's continuous energy crisis.

Energy security is expected to take centre stage as power cuts remain a real threat to the economy.

South Africa's energy shortage won't be declared a national state of emergency but the ANC can at least admit there is a crisis.

It's a crisis the party has been grappling with as far back as 2008, knocking its popularity amongst the electorate.

The party's concerns about the country's energy insecurity are evident in the policy discussion documents - which sound the alarm over the impact of load shedding on the already-battered economy.

An ageing fleet at Eskom, corruption and mismanagement are top of the list in the party's diagnosis of the problem.

The remedy includes policies that will drive up investment in electricity generation capacity and an energy mix.

The ANC's policy stance on energy supports the integrated resources plan - which calls for a competitive and diversified energy mix that reduces reliance on a single energy source.

Other key reforms that the party believe will end load shedding include allowing companies to invest in their own generation capacity without a license and cutting red tape for the purchase of electricity from private producers.

In a recent address to the nation on the energy crisis, President Cyril Ramaphosa presented similar solutions.

The party's prognosis remains dire unless these reforms are adopted speedily.