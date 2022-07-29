Corruption & the economy: ANC delegates' hopes for policy conference discussion

Some of those registering for the event at the Turffontein racecourse, have told eyewitness news they want their party to focus on the management of municipality and renewal of the African National Congress.

JOHANNESBURG - There are varying expectations from party delegates attending this weekend's policy conference.

Some of those registering for the event at the Turffontein racecourse have told Eyewitness News they want their party to focus on the management of municipalities and renewal of the African National Congress (ANC).

The ANC is holding its sixth policy conference this weekend.

ANC members deployed by their various structures queued up to register at the racecourse in the south of Johannesburg for the party's much awaited policy conference, which kicked off on Friday.

Newly elected KwaZulu-Natal chairperson Siboniso Duma's towering figure was spotted among the crowds adorned in the ANC's green, black and gold colours.

Party merchandise was also up for sale, with different stalls selling the latest winter and ANC regalia.

“I am expecting that after the development of this policy we will have improvement in South Africa in terms of employment, infrastructure, and also our financial management,” said one delegate.

“It will be discussions of issues of step-aside, has it yielded positive results or not in terms of the economy? We know [there] are under heavy economic challenges that we are having as a country,” said another.

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa, who was booed in KwaZulu-Natal on Sunday, is expected to open the event.