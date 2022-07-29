Adv Teffo wants his clients trialled separately in Senzo Meyiwa trial

In a letter, Teffo informs state Advocate George Baloyi of his decision to return as the legal representative for four of the accused.

JOHANNESBURG - Controversial Advocate Malesela Teffo has made fresh demands as he stages a dramatic return to the Senzo Meyiwa trial including wanting his clients to be tried separately from the fifth accused.

Five men are standing trial for the 2014 murder of the Bafana Bafana captain.

Earlier this month Teffo dropped a bombshell in the Pretoria High Court when he announced his withdrawal from the matter citing harassment from the courts and the state.

He said those issues were resolved.

Making extraordinary claims have been a constant in Teffo’s defence in the Senzo Meyiwa trial.

In his latest letter, Teffo has accused Advocate Zandile Mshololo - who is the lawyer for the fifth accused - of approaching taxi bosses in Durban to pay her so she can represent the first four accused as well.

He now wants Mshololo’s client, Fisokuhle Ntuli to be tried separately.

Teffo also wants the presiding Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela - who he has accused of witchcraft - to recuse himself and for acting Judge Bert Bam to preside over the matter.

Teffo also wants Police Minister Bheki Cele to be dismissed and for the accused in the second docket to be charged, arrested and tried for Senzo Meyiwa’s murder.